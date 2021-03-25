Emirates flights from SA remain suspended until April 8

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Emirates’ flights from South Africa will remain suspended until April 8 2021, the airline revealed this week. The decision is in line with government directives that restrict the entry of travellers originating from South Africa into the UAE. Despite South Africans not being able to travel outbound with the airline, Emirates will operate daily passenger flights to Johannesburg on flight EK763. Outbound passenger services remain suspended. Emirates resumed flights to Johannesburg and Cape Town from October 1 and Durban from October 4 when the country opened its international borders. At the time, customers flying in and out of South Africa could travel to destinations in Europe, the Far East, Middle East, West Asia and Australasia that permitted travel.

The almost three-month suspension of flights to and from South Africa started on January 16 this year. The airline was set to resume flights later that month but suspended them until February 28 and later to March 10.

The most recent suspension was until March 20.

"Emirates remains committed to serving our customers in South Africa, and we look forward to resuming passenger services when conditions allow.

"We continue to work closely with all relevant authorities in this regard, and will endeavour to provide our customers with as much support and notice as possible," the airline said in a statement.

Emirates operates flights to Dubai from Cape Town, King Shaka and OR Tambo international airports.

Meanwhile, Emirates has been rated the safest airline in the world in its response to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Safe Travel Barometer.

The airline topped the ranks with a ‘Safe Travel Score’ of 4.4 out of 5.0 among more than 230 airlines evaluated worldwide.

Related Video: