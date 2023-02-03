Emirates increases daily service to Cape Town to meet surge in demand

Emirates has revealed that it has added a second daily flight to Cape Town, as part of its efforts to meet the increase in demand for travel, as well as to support the recovery of the city’s tourism industry. The addition of a new daily service started on February 1, 2023, and the airline has fully restored its operations to pre-pandemic levels by bringing back all fourteen flights on the Dubai-Cape Town route.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to a statement by the airline, the reinstatement of a second daily service to Cape Town underscored Emirates’ commitment to support inbound tourism, and bolster trade and business opportunities by providing travellers greater access to and from Cape Town. “The ramp up of flights across Emirates’ South African gateways are in line with the airline’s ongoing efforts to support South Africa’s recovery through enhanced connectivity across its cities,” said Emirates. It said that the addition of the second daily flight will offer customers more flexibility and travel choices.

“With the introduction of the second daily flight to Cape Town, Emirates now serves South Africa with 35 weekly flights across three gateways including: twice daily to Johannesburg; twice daily to Cape Town; and a daily service to Durban,” said Emirates. It said the second daily service is operated with an Emirates’ Boeing 777-300ER in a three class configuration with eight private suites in First Class, 42 lie-flat seats in Business Class and 304 spacious seats in Economy Class. “Emirates has been serving South Africa for over 27 years, and has connected millions of travellers to and from South Africa via Dubai and beyond to its global network, firmly establishing the airline as a long-term partner of South African aviation, tourism, and trade,” said the airline.