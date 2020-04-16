Emirates is first airline to conduct rapid Covid-19 testing on passengers

Emirates, in partnership with Dubai Health Authority (DHA) will be introducing additional precautions for all its passengers. From Thursday, all passengers on a Tunisia-bound flight were tested for Covid-19 before departing from Dubai. The airline is the first to conduct on-site rapid coronavirus-19 tests for passengers. The quick blood test was conducted by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and the results were available within 10 minutes. This test was conveniently done at the Group Check-in area of Dubai International Airport Terminal 3. “The testing process has gone smoothly and we would like to take this opportunity to thank the Dubai Health Authority for their initiatives and innovative solutions. This would have not been possible without the support of Dubai Airport and other government authorities," said Adel Al Redha, Emirates Chief Operating Officer.

"We are working on plans to scale up testing capabilities in the future and extend it to other flights, this will enable us to conduct on-site tests and provide immediate confirmation for Emirates passengers travelling to countries that require Covid-19 test certificates. The health and safety of staff and passengers at the airport remain of paramount importance.”

The airline’s check-in and boarding formalities have also been adapted with social distancing in mind. These include protective barriers installed at each check-in desk, gloves, masks and hand sanitisers.

Passengers are also required to wear their own masks when at the airport and on board the aircraft, and follow social distancing guidelines.

Emirates has also modified its inflight services for health and safety reasons. Magazines and other print reading material will not be available. Food and beverages will continue to be offered on board, packaging and presentation will be modified to reduce contact during meal service and minimize risk of interaction.

Cabin baggage are currently not accepted on flights. Carry-on items allowed in the cabin are limited to laptop, handbag, briefcase or baby items. All other items have to be checked in.