Wines have been stored for up to 15 years in Emirates’ exclusive cellar in Burgundy.

Emirates has launched the Emirates Vintage Collection – a selection of fine wines from its cellar in Burgundy which have been stored for up to 15 years. 4 Wines to be included this year:

Château Cheval Blanc 2004 Château Haut Brion 2004 Château Mouton Rothschild 2001 Château Margaux 1998

Due to limited availability, these exclusive wines will be served in First Class on select routes for a limited period.

Since 2006, Emirates has been buying wines for long term storage, many of which were purchased ‘en Primeur’ or when they were still in barrel.

The Emirates Vintage Collection represents the most prestigious rare selection that is difficult to source. The airline has built direct relationships with some of the world’s most prestigious vineyards to handpick and secure the most exclusive and rare wines for its customers.

Every effort was taken to present the wines from the Emirates Vintage Collection in the best possible way. Cabin crew have been trained, glassware re-designed and a food pairing menu was created to ensure that when passengers savour these wines on board, it’s no different than the best restaurant in the world’s top cities.

The Emirates Vintage Collection was launched on board last week on a special flight to Paris with the Château Cheval Blanc 2004.

In keeping with its regionally inspired menus, a unique dish was chosen for each route and wine.

On flights to and from Dublin for example, the Château Cheval Blanc 2004 will be paired with Irish grass-fed beef fillet served with a potato dauphinoise, creamed leek and spinach, baby carrots and a shallot jus.

The same wine will be paired with a seared venison served with a thyme jus, blanched kohlrabi, baby carrots and broccolini on flights to Geneva.

The four wines will be staggered throughout the year on various routes in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Australasia.

Over the next few years, more wines will be added to the Emirates Vintage Collection once they have reached optimal maturity.

The Emirates cellar currently holds 4.7 million bottles of wine - some of which will only be served in 2027.