Emirates looks forward to flying to more destinations following global coronavirus pandemic

Emirates revealed this week that it will offer scheduled flights for travellers in 10 more cities. These include Colombo (from June 20), Sialkot (from June 24), Istanbul (from June 25); Auckland, Beirut, Brussels, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City (from July 1); and Barcelona and Washington DC (from July 15). The airline also revealed that Emirates’ flights from Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Pakistan, will only carry outbound passengers to the UAE and onward destinations. This will take the total number of Emirates destinations to 40 following the coronavirus pandemic that halted operations. Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer said with the support and partnership of UAE authorities’, Emirates has been able to provide smooth and safe journeys for those who need to travel.

"We look forward to adding flights to more destinations in the coming weeks. The UAE government’s recent announcement to ease travel for UAE citizens and residents show the thorough approach that our country is taking with regards to resuming economic activities, and as we gradually return to regular services, Emirates’ number one priority will always be the health and safety of our customers, our crew and our communities," said Kazim.

Emirates will add flights to London Heathrow, Manchester, Frankfurt, Paris, Zurich, Madrid, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York JFK, Toronto, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Hong Kong in July. Customers can book to fly between destinations in the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Europe or the Americas, with a convenient connection in Dubai, as long as they meet travel and immigration entry requirements of their destination country.

Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers. Customers are reminded that travel restrictions remain in place, and travellers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries.