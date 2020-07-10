Emirates resumes flights to 6 more destinations
Emirates will resume flights to six more destinations, including Geneva (from 15 July), Los Angeles (from 22 July), Dar es Salaam (from 1 August), Prague and Sao Paulo (from 2 August), and Boston (from 15 August).
“We’ve seen an uptick in customer interest and demand since the announcement of Dubai’s re-opening, and also with the increased travel options that we offer as we gradually re-establish our network connectivity," said Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer.
"We continue to work closely with all stakeholders to resume flight operations while ensuring that all necessary measures to safeguard the health and safety of our customers and employees are in place.”
With the gradual re-opening of borders, the airline has revised its booking policies to offer customers flexibility to plan their travel.
Passengers who purchase an Emirates ticket by July 31, 2020 for travel on or before November 30, 2020, can enjoy generous rebooking terms and options, if they have to change their travel plans due to unexpected flight or travel restrictions relating to Covid-19, or when they book a Flex or Flex plus fare. More information here.
Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers.
Visitors to Dubai should hold an international travel insurance policy covering Covid-19 for the duration of their stay.
Travel restrictions
Customers are reminded that travel restrictions remain in place, and travellers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries.
Visit: www.emirates.com/wherewefly