Emirates returns R23.6bn to customers in Covid-related refunds

Emirates has returned over $1.4-billion (R23.6-billion) in Covid-19 related travel refunds to date.

The airline revealed that more than 1.4 million refunds requests have been completed since March, representing 90 percent of the airline’s backlog. This includes all requests received from customers around the world up until the end of June, save for a few cases which require further manual review.

Since the pandemic hit, Emirates has invested additional resources to ramp up its processing capability.

Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline said the airline was committed to honouring refunds. “We understand that from our customers’ standpoint, each pending refund request is one too many. We are committed to honouring refunds and are trying our utmost to clear the massive and unprecedented backlog that was caused by the pandemic.

“Most cases are straightforward, and these we will process quickly. But there are cases which will take a bit more time for our customer teams to manually review and complete. We are grateful to our customers for their patience and understanding," said Clark.