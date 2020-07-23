Emirates to cover passengers for Covid-19 expenses for up to R2.8m

Emirates revealed on Thursday that the airline will cover medical expenses of up to €150 000 (R2.8-million) and quarantine costs of €100 (R1917) per day for 14 days, should a traveller be diagnosed with the coronavirus during their travel. This cover is free to its customers until October 31, 2020. Emirates Group Chairman and Chief Executive HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said Emirates was proud to lead the way in boosting confidence for international travel. "We know people are yearning to fly as borders around the world gradually re-open, but they are seeking flexibility and assurances should something unforeseen happen during their travel. “Emirates has worked hard to put in place measures at every step of the customer journey to mitigate the risk of infection, and we have also revamped our booking policies to offer flexibility.

"We are now taking it to the next level, by being the first in the industry to offer our customers free global cover for Covid-19 medical expenses and quarantine costs should they incur these costs during their travel. It is an investment on our part, but we are putting our customers first, and we believe they will welcome this initiative," he said.

The cover for Covid-19 related medical expenses and quarantine costs is offered by Emirates free of cost to its customers regardless of class of travel or destination. This cover is immediately effective for customers flying on Emirates until October 31, 2020 (first flight to be completed on or before 31 October 2020). The cover is valid for 31 days from the moment they fly the first sector of their journey. This means Emirates customers can continue to benefit from the added assurance of this cover, even if they travel onwards to another city after arriving at their Emirates destination.

Customers do not need to register or fill in any forms before they travel, and they are not obligated to utilise this cover provided by Emirates.

Any impacted customer who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travel simply has to contact a dedicated hotline to avail of assistance and cover.

The hotline number, and details of what Covid-19 related expenses are covered, is available on www.emirates.com/COVID19assistance.