Emirates to fly to 58 cities by mid-August amid Covid-19 pandemic

Emirates is slowly taking to the skies, adding new destinations every week.

The airline revealed it will resume flights to Geneva (from July 15), Los Angeles (from July 22), Dar es Salaam (from August 1), Prague and Sao Paulo (from August 2), and Boston (from August 15). This will take the airline’s network to 58 cities by mid-August, including 20 points in Europe and 24 points in the Asia Pacific.Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer said the airline had seen an uptick in customer interest and demand since the announcement of Dubai’s reopening.

"We continue to work closely with all stakeholders to resume flight operations while ensuring that all necessary measures to safeguard the health and safety of our customers and employees are in place," said Kazim.

Emirates customers travelling between the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, can enjoy safe and convenient connections via Emirates’ hub in Dubai.

With the gradual re-opening of borders over the summer, Emirates has revised its booking policies to offer customers flexibility and confidence to plan their travel.