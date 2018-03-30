Emirates will introduce a second daily flight to Prague from July 2018. Picture: Ollie Dale.

Emirates will add a second daily flight between Dubai and Prague, after steadily growing passenger numbers on the route since launch of operations in July 2010. The new Emirates flight will commence from July 1st, 2018 to meet the increasing demand for both inbound and outbound travel. The second daily flight will be operated by a Boeing 777-300ER with a capacity of 360 seats, boosting inbound tourism through the additional 262,800 seats a year it will provide.

The year-round flight will have a three class configuration offering, eight Private Suites in First Class, 42 lie-flat seats in Business and 310 spacious seats in Economy.

Emirates‘ flight EK137 will leave Dubai at 15:30 and arrive in Prague at 19:55pm. The return flight EK138 will leave Prague at 21:35 and arrive in Dubai at 5:30am the following day.

The second daily flight will improve Prague’s connectivity to and from a range of tempting destinations in the Emirates network including Far East favourites Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam; Phuket in Thailand; Yangon in Myanmar, Guangzhou in China and Phnom Penh in Cambodia. African destinations of Durban, Dar-Es-Salaam, Harare, Lusaka, Entebbe and Nairobi as well as Auckland and Christchurch in New Zealand and Brisbane in Australia will be more easily reached with improved connectivity with a convenient transit in Dubai’s world-class hub.

Thanks to the codeshare agreement Emirates has established with airline partner flydubai, customers can now connect with one stop in Dubai to range of additional tempting destinations in the flydubai network including Zanzibar, Kathmandu, Salalah and Kilimanjaro which are currently proving popular with Czech travellers.

The new flight, offering additional cargo capacity in the belly hold of the wide-body Boeing, will also enhance trade links by providing Czech companies further opportunities to export machinery, pharmaceuticals, perishables, glass and automotive parts to markets in the Middle and Far East, South-East Asia and Australia.

The Emirates experience begins with a complimentary chauffeur driven car to and from the airport for Business and First Class passengers, as well as access to Emirates’ exclusive airport lounges worldwide including Premium airport lounge access on departure at Prague airport.