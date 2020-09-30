Emirates to restart flights to Uganda and Oman

Emirates has announced it will restart services to Entebbe, Uganda (1 October) and Muscat, Oman (2 October). This brings the total number of cities served by the airline to 94, while it gradually resumes operations and rebuilds its network. The airline will operate to Entebbe with three weekly flights on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. Flights from Dubai to Muscat will operate twice a week on Sundays and Fridays. Services to both cities will be operated by the Boeing 777- 300ER.

Customers can stop over or travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors.

Ensuring the safety of travellers, visitors, and the community, COVID-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.

The airline also announced last week that it will resume flights to Johannesburg and Cape Town from October 1 and Durban from October 4.

It will also resume flights from Harare in Zimbabwe from October 1 and Mauritius from October 3.

Flight schedules for Emirates’ South African destinations is available on their website.

COVID-19 PCR testing

Passengers who require a COVID-19 PCR test certificate prior to departure from Dubai, can avail of special rates at the American Hospital and their satellite clinics across Dubai by simply presenting their ticket or boarding pass.

Home or office testing is also available, with results in 48 hours. More information on www.emirates.com/flytoDubai