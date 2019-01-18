Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, celebrated a hat trick win at the 2018 Business TravellerAfrica Awards. Emirates received awards for Best Business Class – for the second consecutive year, Best International Long-Haul Airline and Best Airport Business Lounge, underpinning its brand promise to offer a ‘better’ flying experience. The Lounge award is for Emirates’ dedicated lounge at Johannesburg’s O.R. Tambo International Airport, in the international departures terminal. Emirates also operates an airport lounge in Cape Town. Over the years, Emirates has been honoured multiple times in these categories.

Fouad Caunhye, Regional Manager, Emirates Southern Africa, said, “To be recognised by our industry peers as well as travellers, is a real validation of our tireless efforts to deliver the best customer experience. Our customer remains at the heart of what we do, and we have always aspired to make travel ‘better’; these awards are an indication that we are on the right track to creating memorable travel experiences.”

Connecting South Africa to the world

Emirates flies to 157 destinations around the world, in 85 countries, with 274 aircrafts. In South Africa, two of the four daily Emirates flights to Johannesburg are served by the iconic Airbus A380, to cater to growing demand for the airline’s popular, customer-orientated experience. Emirates also operates three daily flights to Cape Town and a daily flight to Durban.

Emirates Lounges

Premium customers can access Emirates’ dedicated airport lounges at over 30 airports across six continents, including Johannesburg and Cape Town. Facilities at the lounges include a food and beverage offering, business centre, and showers amongst others.

Emirates Business Class

Business Class customers onboard have access to the finest wines from around the world including a selection from South Africa. Customers can also choose from up to 4,000 channels of movies, TV shows, music and games on demand and in multiple languages and enjoy free Wi-Fi. Business Class customers can enjoy premium cabins, wider and completely flat seats and a complimentary mini bar.

Winners in the various categories are chosen based on votes cast by members of ASATA (Association of Southern African Travel Agents), ABTA (African BusinessTravel Association) and SAACI (Southern African Association for the Conference Industry). In 2018, voting extended to the wider South African business industry and members of the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (SATSA).