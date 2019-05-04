Entries are open for the 2019 National Lilizela Tourism Awards. File pic.

The aim of the National Lilizela Tourism Awards is to recognise and celebrate tourism businesses for tourism excellence, their contribution to South Africa’s global competitiveness and for growing tourism’s contribution towards GDP and job creation. Entry for the National Lilizela Tourism Awards is free, allowing equal opportunity for all tourism providers to participate.

This prestigious annual event has grown since its inception in 2013, with more award categories added over the years, which include:

Accommodation

Venues

Tour guides

Tour operators

Visitor experience of the year

Universal accessibility

ETEYA

We Do Tourism

The Lilizela National Awards is the only countrywide celebration of tourism excellence in South Africa.

The Provincial Lilizela Tourism Awards will take place during Tourism Month in September 2019 with the national event scheduled to take place on 09 November 2019.

Members of the public are encouraged to vote by clicking on the voting tab on www.lilizela.co.za



Entries for the Lilizela awards close on 31 May 2019.