Bushfire Festival 2019 will take place between 24 – 27 May 2019, with confirmed acts including the likes of Moonchild Sanelly, Maia and the Big Sky, GranMah, and Mandla Mlangeni. The festival is renowned for combining a uniquely African experience with an inclusive, globally-infused festival atmosphere. Bushfire is more than a festival – it’s a living, breathing ecosystem that is deeply rooted in African soil.

Each year the festival welcomes thousands of guests from all around the world in an atmosphere of tolerance and passionate commitment to music, the arts and the environment. More than 26 000 attendees from 60 countries make the journey to the tranquil Malkerns Valley of eSwatini for a weekend that can be

described as an energizing and uplifting celebration of art and music from Africa and beyond.

Priding itself on winning the African Responsible Tourism Awards Best Sustainable Event title in 2017, Bushfire was also hailed by CNN as one of the “7 African music festivals you really have to see” and is furthermore listed by BBC as a “Top African festival”.

To make it easy, Once Travel is hosting an all-inclusive three-night package, festival-goers are provided with transport to and from Joburg, a three-day festival ticket, a camping ticket, camping equipment, and cooking utensils, ensuring a seamless way of arranging the ultimate Bushfire Festival - a great way to meet new people whether you are travelling solo or in a group.

Upon arrival at the festival, a participative community camping experience takes place, whereby all guests set up their custom-built safari dome tents. In addition to the tents, Once provides all necessary equipment for a comfortable camping experience, including gas cookers and kitchen equipment, an on-board fridge, charging facilities, tables, chairs, LED lights, utensils, plates, cups, and mattresses.

There is a photographer present for the duration of the journey and the three festival days to document the experience and capture your memories.

Early Bird packages are priced at R3 450 per person and are available to book until 31 March 2019.

Visit their website for more information.



