Eswatini Airlink cancels more flights between Eswatini and South Africa

ESWATINI Airlink and its operating partner, Airlink, the South African domestic and regional airline, have cancelled flights between Johannesburg and Sikhuphe’s King Mswati III International Airport until July 5. The airline initially cancelled for one day, June 30, but has extended this due to civil unrest in eSwatini.

On Tuesday, AFP reported that eSwatini deployed soldiers to major cities and towns to crack down on protests, pro-democracy activists and witnesses. Recent weeks have seen violent anti-monarchy demonstrations erupting in parts of the country. Witnesses in the capital Manzini and Mbabane reported seeing soldiers patrolling the streets where protesters have been burning tyres and stoning cars. Eswatini Airlink general manager Joseph Dlamini said the flights were cancelled due to safety and security concerns. “The safety and security of our customers and staff is our primary concern. After consulting with our partner Airlink, we have decided to extend the suspension of our operations on the route until next Monday, by which time we hope that it will once again be safe to resume operations,” he said.

He said Eswatini Airlink and Airlink’s ticketing agents contacted holders of tickets for the flights. They were asked to rebook them onto flights as soon as they resumed operations on the route. "Airlink will announce any additional changes to its service on the route," a statement said. The flights cancelled until July 5 are as follows:

4Z 080 Johannesburg – Sikhuphe 4Z 086 Johannesburg – Sikhuphe 4Z 081 Sikhuphe – Johannesburg