Ethiopian Airlines plans to introduce autonomous aircraft sanitisation robots

Airlines are continually trying to reinvent themselves during the Covid-19 pandemic, especially with efforts to ensure that the flight is safe for travellers. Ethiopian Airlines has revealed plans for a fleetwide deployment of Aero HygenX’s autonomous UV-C light disinfecting robot.

The airline, together with Aero HygenX executives, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that outlines their ambitious plans. According to Ethiopian Airlines, they are the first African carrier to roll out the new technology. The project will also create job opportunities. Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, Tewolde GebreMariam, said the airline hoped to set an example by investing in sustainable hygiene solutions.

“As we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, aircraft disinfection and safety are top priorities for Ethiopian Airlines. We feel a deep responsibility to reassure travellers and set an example by investing in sustainable hygiene solutions that will benefit not only our staff and passengers but also the entire region. “Aero HygenX has demonstrated competence and ingenuity with the RAY autonomous disinfecting robot, and we look forward to implementing the solution as soon as possible,” he said. Arash Mahin, Aero HygenX CEO, said the partnership with Ethiopian Airlines is exciting.