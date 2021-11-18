Ethiopian Airlines signs landing gear MOU with Boeing

Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines have signed a memorandum of understanding that will enable the airline to save on maintenance costs through Boeing’s 787 landing gear exchange programme. The memorandum was signed at the Dubai Air Show.

Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Tewolde GebreMariam said: “As the fastest-growing airline in Africa, much of our success depends on our ability to seek out new ways to drive operational efficiency in our processes. "As the commercial airline market continues to recover, we believe these services offered by Boeing provide a reliable way to realise more stability and predictability in managing our overall maintenance operations and costs across our fleet.” Boeing's landing gear exchange programme will ensure the availability of 29 landing gear shipsets to support Ethiopian's 787 fleet, enabling more efficient and cost-effective maintenance.

It also simplifies the contracting, scheduling and management of the landing gear overhaul process. "Through this programme, air carriers can quickly exchange landing gears that need to be repaired or overhauled with a replacement set of certified landing gear from a dedicated resource pool maintained by Boeing. "By managing all parts, engineering and technical aspects of the programme, Ethiopian Airlines will have the flexible exchange solution they need to repair and replace landing gear while lowering inventory costs," Ethiopian Airlines said.