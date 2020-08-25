Etihad asks cabin crew to take ’up to 6 months unpaid leave’

Etihad Airways is asking cabin crew to take up to six months unpaid leave from September as it tries to manage the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to an internal memo and two sources familiar with the matter. The Abu Dhabi state carrier, which lost $758-million in the first half of the year, has been gradually resuming passenger services since June after grounding flights in March. In an internal memo, staff were told that the airline has more cabin crew than are required and that many are not being rostered on flights, which is not sustainable for the business. Cabin crew can take between 10 days to six months of unpaid leave from September 16, the email said. Etihad did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The airline, which had been restructuring before the pandemic and had lost $5.62-billion in the four years to 2020, has cut thousands of jobs this year, sources have told Reuters.

Aviation has been one of the worst-hit industries during the pandemic and airlines around the world expect it to take years before travel returns to pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, according to IANS, Australian flag carrier Qantas on Tuesday announced another 2 500 job cuts as it plans to outsource ground handling services at major airports.

Qantas said it is proposing to outsource various ground operations roles, including baggage handlers, aircraft cleaners and bus drivers, impacting nearly 2 500 roles in total, reports Xinhua news agency.

The airline has already flagged 6 000 job losses in June in a bid to cut costs amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"We've already taken drastic action, with more than 220 aircraft grounded, the vast majority of our workforce stood down and assets mortgaged to raise cash," Qantas Domestic CEO Andrew David said.

"Right now, our domestic capacity is at 20 percent of pre-coronavirus levels and international travel is expected to take years to recover."

Aziz El Yaakoubi and Alexander Cornwell/Reuters