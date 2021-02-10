Etihad becomes first passenger airline to vaccinate pilots, cabin crew against Covid-19

New Delhi - UAE-based Etihad Airways has become the first passenger carrier in the world with all its operating pilots and cabin crew vaccinated against Covid-19, the airline company said on Wednesday.

Accordingly, this move, the company said will help to curb the spread of Covid-19 and "give passengers who travel with the airline peace of mind".

"We proactively made the vaccine available to all our employees to not only help combat the effects of Covid-19 but to make travellers feel confident and reassured the next time they fly with us," Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group was quoted as saying in a statement.

"We are the only airline in the world to make Covid-19 testing mandatory for every passenger and crew member before every flight and now, we're the first airline in the world with 100 per cent vaccinated crew on board."

According to the statement, the achievement was made possible through Etihad's Protected Together' employee vaccination initiative which was formally launched in January this year.