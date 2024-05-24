EU to increase Schengen Visa fees by 12% from June 11

The Slovenian Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs has warned third-country nationals needing a Schengen visa that, as of June 11, 2024, they will need to pay higher fees to apply for one.

According to a statement of the Ministry, as of June 11, visa fees for adults filing a short-term visa application for Slovenia will be €90 (R1794,56), instead of €80 (R1595,17), and €45 (R897,28), instead of €40 (R797,58), for children between six and 12 years old, SchengenNews reports.

"The European Commission adopted a decision to increase short-stay Schengen visa (visa type C) fees worldwide by 12 percent. The increase will apply worldwide as of June 11, 2024. New Schengen visa fees will be €90 for adults and €45 for children aged 6 to below 12 years of age." Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia

In 2023, a total of 757,378 South African citizens applied for Schengen short visas, and 709,023 of these applications, representing 93%, were approved.