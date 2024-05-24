EU to increase Schengen Visa fees by 12% from June 11

The Slovenian Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs has warned third-country nationals needing a Schengen visa that, as of June 11, 2024, they will need to pay higher fees to apply for one.
According to a statement of the Ministry, as of June 11, visa fees for adults filing a short-term visa application for Slovenia will be €90 (R1794,56), instead of €80 (R1595,17), and €45 (R897,28), instead of €40 (R797,58), for children between six and 12 years old, SchengenNews reports.
"The European Commission adopted a decision to increase short-stay Schengen visa (visa type C) fees worldwide by 12 percent. The increase will apply worldwide as of June 11, 2024. New Schengen visa fees will be €90 for adults and €45 for children aged 6 to below 12 years of age." Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia
In 2023, a total of 757,378 South African citizens applied for Schengen short visas, and 709,023 of these applications, representing 93%, were approved.
Furthermore, nationals of countries who have not cooperated on readmission of their nationals irregularly staying in the EU will be paying a visa fee of €135 (R2691,84) or €180 (R3589,12), depending on the Council’s decision.
The European Union’s Commission is expected to publish the change in its Official Journal by the end of this week.
The decision comes at a time when the EU has revealed the number of visas issued in 2023 has increased by 36.3 per cent compared to 2022, though the same remains down by 39 per cent compared to 2019, when the Schengen states had received 16 million applications.
IOL Travel