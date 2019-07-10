European airlines are starting to go cashless for in-flight purchases. Pexels

London - Be careful when if you're jetting off on a European summer holiday - some airlines no longer accept cash for in-flight purchases such as refreshments and duty free.

And others have imposed a host of different rules governing the use of coins, notes and debit cards on a range of different routes.

British Airways (BA) no longer takes cash for food and drink on short-haul flights.

This means passengers on its domestic or European routes can only pay by debit or credit card or with Avios points (a travel reward scheme).

A BA spokesperson says the rules were introduced in 2017 to "ensure speed and simplicity."

American Airlines also refuses to accept cash at its check-in desks or on flights due to "handling costs."

Iberia short-haul passengers can pay for food and drink using cash - but only as long as their notes are no larger than £20.

For customers paying in euros, the limit is €50 (about R795).

If you are using coins the Spanish airline will only accept euros and not pounds.

Swiss Airlines, on the other hand, will accept cash as well as credit cards on board its flights - but will not take debit cards.

Jet2, EasyJet, Air France, Ryanair and Virgin Atlantic accept cash on board.

* Daily Mail