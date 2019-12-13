Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is one of the world's most talked about celebs at the moment, and with that responsibility comes requests for selfies, even from flight attendants.
After the South African beauty won the prestigious title, a flight attendant on the flight that she flew on asked Tunzi to snap a photograph with her.
Tunzi politely approved, and that single shot is taking the internet by storm.
The flight attendant, named Charissa Cooper, posted the image on the #ImStaying Facebook page, which has since garnered 57 000 likes and 1000 comments.
She posted: “And now I can officially say that I have flown with MISS UNIVERSE 🌌❤️🙏 - So humble and a proud moment for South Africa. I'm So proud of all the achievements we have received so far in 2019...so many more to come! #imstaying.”