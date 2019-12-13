Even flight attendants have fangirl moments when Miss Universe is around









Flight attendant Charissa Cooper shot of Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi went viral. Picture: I'm Staying Facebook page. Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is one of the world's most talked about celebs at the moment, and with that responsibility comes requests for selfies, even from flight attendants. After the South African beauty won the prestigious title, a flight attendant on the flight that she flew on asked Tunzi to snap a photograph with her. Tunzi politely approved, and that single shot is taking the internet by storm. The flight attendant, named Charissa Cooper, posted the image on the #ImStaying Facebook page, which has since garnered 57 000 likes and 1000 comments. She posted: “And now I can officially say that I have flown with MISS UNIVERSE 🌌❤️🙏 - So humble and a proud moment for South Africa. I'm So proud of all the achievements we have received so far in 2019...so many more to come! #imstaying.”

Picture: Facebook screenshot

Some users commented on the picture.

Magda Esau commented: “Wow! What I would give to meet this amazing lady in person. You are so lucky. ❤❤”

Karthigasen Pillay commented: “This is the most beautiful Miss..S.A...an Miss Universe...natural beauty...simple love her.”

SA personality Somizi Mhlongo also shared a video with Tunsi. He captioned the image: “I joked about it into existence and the Universe literally responded @zozitunzi.”

Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. She's the third South African to win the prestigious title and the first black South African to be crowned as Miss Universe. She impressed judges and the world during the week-long pageant, and went into the finals as one of the favourites to win the crown.



