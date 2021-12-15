Everything South Africans need to know about travel to the UK after removal from red list

South Africa has been removed from the UK red list to the relief of the travel and tourism industry of both destinations. The UK also removed 10 other countries from the list. Health Secretary Sajid Javid told parliament that the red list was "less effective in slowing the incursion of Omicron from abroad."

"Whilst we will maintain our temporary testing measures for international travel we will be removing all 11 countries from the travel red list effective from 4am tomorrow morning," he said on Tuesday.

There are currently no countries or territories on the red list for travel to England. What South African travellers need to know Euan McNeil, the managing director for Flight Centre Travel Group South Africa, hopes the decision by the UK government signalled an end to the ad hoc and arbitrary introductions of travel bans in the future.

He was confident that other destinations will follow suit and open to South Africa once more. According to McNeil, any travellers currently in quarantine will need to remain there. He said all testing requirements, including a Covid-19 PCR test taken two days before travel to England, remain.

"A Covid-19 PCR test needs to be pre-booked prior to travel and taken after arrival in England. "Complete a passenger locator form within 48 hours of arrival in England, and travellers will be required to self-isolate until they receive their test result," he explained. Those in England for less than two days need to book and pay for a day 2 Covid-19 test.