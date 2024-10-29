Experience luxury: Lufthansa's new Allegris cabins debut in Cape Town

As part of efforts to enhance its traveller experience, Lufthansa officially launched its state-of-the-art Allegris seat cabins on flights to Cape Town. According to the airline, this marks a significant milestone in its premium travel experience for South Africa and this offering positions Cape Town as a destination for international travellers seeking enhanced comfort.

The seats will be available on long-haul routes and all Lufthansa travel classes from economy to premium economy, business and first class. “Lufthansa will equip the first Allegris Airbus A350s with the new Business, Premium Economy and Economy Class, the same planes that will arrive in Cape Town from October 27 going forward. “The Lufthansa Group is investing 2.5 billion euros world-wide in product and service improvements by 2025 – exceeding all investments to date,” said the airline.

The airline added that offering Allegris cabins on nonstop flights between Cape Town and Munich is expected to attract more tourists and business travellers seeking high-end cabin products. “It is the first route to Africa where this new cabin design will be offered. This will further support and provide an economic push for Cape Town and the broader Western Cape region,” said Lufthansa. Rene Koinzack, Lufthansa’s Senior Director Sales of Southern & East Africa, Nigeria, and Equatorial Guinea, emphasised that Allegris enhances Cape Town’s appeal.

He said that Allegris seat cabins represent a new level of quality and innovation that we believe will not only enhance the international travel experience for South African passengers but also position Cape Town as a key destination for premium travellers. “We anticipate a positive shift in travel patterns with more South Africans choosing to fly internationally with us, while also attracting quality-oriented tourists from key global markets to our local tourism sector,” he said. Wesgro, the official tourism, trade, and investment agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape, also welcomed Lufthansa’s move.