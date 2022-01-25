Explore Mzansi’s mountain ranges that offer endless horizons and majestic peaks

South Africa offers some of the best hiking holidays for adventure seeking visitors and locals, and while hiking isn’t as popular as a five star hotel holiday, it is fast gaining popularity. Mzansi’s sheer breathtaking scenery and outdoor beauty makes our country a prime location for some of the best hiking trails on offer.

If this has ’peaked’ your interest then put on your boots and trek through some of Mzansi’s best mountain ranges. But not without the ultimate hiking starter kit: * A tent, if you are embarking on a multi-day hiking adventure. * Hiking boots/shoes. These are essential and will make or break your hiking experience.

* Thick socks to combat those bushy shrubs and cheeky creepy crawlies. * Rain jacket as the weather can change quick up there. * A full-brim hat is a good companion to keep the sunburn away.

* A pocket knife to cut yourself out of sticky situations. * Lots of water as hydration is key under the hot African sun. * Packets for trash as there are no dustbins or clean up services out there so keep our country clean.

* Painkillers and antihistamines because you never know what could sting or bite. * Energy snacks to keep you on the up and up. Now that you are all geared up and want to turn your attitude into altitude, here are some of the highest peaks Mzansi has to offer:

1. Mafadi & Njesuhi (Drakensburg) As the second highest mountain in Mzansi, the Mafadi peak involves a four-day 65km hike that takes you through some of the most beautifully remote parts of the Drakensberg Mountain range on one of the most popular hikes. But make no mistake.

If you are gunning to climb one of the highest peaks, then you are in for a challenge or two along the way. Not 1.5km east of Mafadi lies another mountain peak worth exploring. Much like Mafadi, Njesuthi is an accessible hike to the summit but it is going to take at least three days and nights to get there. As an added bonus, and for an incredibly unforgettable experience, the upper Njesuthi Cave is a useful place to sleep in and will make you feel like a proper adventurer.

You can take on this challlenge from about R4600 per person. Mafadi has South Africa’s hightest peak. Picture: File 2. Champagne Castle (Drakensburg) One of the most famous areas to explore and have fun in the Drakensberg, Champagne Castle got its name after the first people to ascend its peak brought with them a bottle of bully.

This area is renowned for its five ‘big’ peak hikes that pose a worthwhile challenge to anyone who calls themselves a mountaineer. Champagne Castle itself is actually the second highest peak in the Drakensberg mountain range. At 3377 meters, it is no easy feat but the view from the top is totally worth popping open a bottle of bubbly.

The hike usually takes a few days, but the most favoured route is over Gray’s Pass. A four day-hike starts from R1600 per person to hike and camp. Champagne Castle is the second highest peak in the Drakensberg mountain range. Picture: File 3. Table Mountain (Cape Town)

Of course, you can’t think about hiking up a mountain in Mzansi without considering the most famous mountain of them all. While it’s not the most challenging hike, it can be a great start for beginner hikers. It’s a good workout and hikers get to say they conquered one of the Seven New Wonders of the World.

There are multiple hiking trails one can take up and around Table Mountain featuring caves, gorges and some of the best views of Cape Town. Just beware that some trails are harder than others, and the Western Cape weather can be unforgiving at times. However, if you want to tackle one of the harder trails and fear you are too inexperienced, there are plenty of guides available to take you where you want to go.

For a Table Mountain pass, you can hike up and take the cable car down at R210 per ticket and if it’s your birthday you get a ride for free. Table Mountain hiking trails. Picture: File 4. The Magaliesberg Mountain Trail (Johannesburg) Just under an hour’s drive from Jozi, avid hikers can immerse themselves in nature by climbing to the top of the Magaliesberg mountain range with the Mountain Trail at Shelter Rock.