Fairlawns Boutique Hotel & Spa, will be collaborating with The Travelling Art Gallery to showcase South African artists at an exclusive Art Auction Dinner on the 5th of November



The Travelling Art Gallery, started by Barbara Lenhard and Florian Gast, is an artists’ initiative to exhibit talented South African artists across the globe. Fairlawns, nestled in Sandton, is a well-known patron of the arts and boasts over five acres of beauty, which is itself sheer artistry.



The intimate evening will see art lovers gather at an exclusive dinner where approximately 10 strong, colourful and diverse pieces of art from 12 South African artists will be proudly displayed at Fairlawns and auctioned off. “An essential part the collaboration is the transformative power of connecting people through art,” enthuses Lenhard, “our aim is to take South African art to the world and to invite the world to South Africa.”



Michael Kewley, Managing Director of Fairlawns, explains of their involvement: “Art is a tremendous vehicle to promote South Africa and we see this as a natural collaboration and opportunity to support in any way we can.”



To book your seat at the dinner or for more information, contact Barbara Lenhard on +27 (0)79 403 2393 or [email protected]