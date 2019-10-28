The Eurochocolate Cruise will offer everything from chocolate making workshops, tours and cooking show demos. Picture: Costa Cruises.

Attention all chocoholics, there's something you should know. Costa Cruises has launched a chocolate cruise that will depart from Civitavecchia on April 16, 2020, and from Genoa the following day. Judging by its online reactions, it’s going to be an epic 8-day journey along the Mediterranean Sea.

Travellers will get to explore a few places along the way, including the nightlife scene in Barcelona, the crystal clear sea of ​​Palma, and the colours of Malta.

Now, more about the ship. According to the cruise line website, the Eurochocolate Cruise will offer everything from chocolate making workshops led by expert chocolate masters, exclusive cooking shows with famous food blogger Sonia Peronaci of Giallo Zafferano and chocolate sculptures.

That’s not all. The exclusive Master Classes hosted by famous chocolate artisans like Guido Gobino, Enric Rovira and Pierpaolo Ruta will provide insight on the “food of the Gods”, and one you do not want to miss.