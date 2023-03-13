Fasten your seatbelts - experts predict more turbulence on flights due to climate change

Scientists believe that clear-air turbulence will increase over time as a result of climate change. According to Isabel Smith, a turbulence researcher at the University of Reading’s Department of Meteorology, while there have been some high-profile and concerning stories about aircrafts encountering turbulence incidents in the US recently, extreme turbulence is still very rare.

Smith revealed that several scientific studies done by herself and colleagues at the University of Reading, have projected that clear air turbulence will increase over time as a result of climate change. “This is because the upper atmosphere is warming faster in the tropics, as a result of greenhouse emissions, than in the polar regions. This greater difference in temperature between low and high latitudes increases wind shear in the jet streams, the high-level wind currents that blow 10 km above our heads where planes fly, which in turn enhances the formation of turbulent patches of air,” said Smith. Smith said that even so, airliners are much more likely to encounter light turbulence than severe turbulence.

“Most of the time, it will be turbulent enough to knock your drink over and make the journey feel a bit bumpy, but not enough to cause any serious injuries. The main problem with clear air turbulence for pilots is that it develops where there are no clouds, so it is hard to see or detect with on-board radar equipment,” she said.