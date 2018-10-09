2018 has been a milestone year for FCM Travel Solutions in Africa with the brand recently rolling out its first virtual booking assistant, dubbed SAM

FCM Travel Solutions, a division of the Flight Centre Travel Group, has been named Africa’s Leading Travel Management Company for the fourth consecutive year, at the 2018 World Travel Awards. A gala event and awards ceremony was held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban, South Africa on 6 October.

FCM Travel Solutions General Manager Nicole Adonis was “thrilled” at taking the title for another year and said the brand had enjoyed a hugely successful last year in Africa.

“We are extremely proud to win this award for another year. It is an outstanding achievement and testament to the exceptional travel management services, professionalism and value that our people provide for clients in this region,” she said.

2018 has been a milestone year for FCM Travel Solutions in Africa. The brand recently rolled out its first virtual booking assistant, dubbed SAM.

Adonis commented: “With our Smart Assistant for Mobile (SAM) solution, we are revolutionising corporate travel and the TMC sector and pioneering the next-generation of technology in our industry.

“Year after year, FCM’s strong service capabilities, expertise and industry-leading technology solutions drive efficiencies in clients’ travel programmes. Thank you to our team, our customers and suppliers for another incredibly successful year.”

The World Travel Awards is recognised across the globe as the ultimate travel accolade. Awards are voted for by travel and tourism professionals worldwide, and recognises the commitment to excellence FCM and other award winners have demonstrated over the past 12 months.