Fed up South Africans want out and pandemic won't stop them, new report finds

A new report by global shipping and relocation experts Seven Seas Worldwide revealed that over a third of South African respondents sought a long-term move from the country. Their Global Movement Report for 2021 delved into the motivations behind relocation for South Africans based on a comprehensive global survey.

It found that, due to the pandemic, 50% of South African respondents had their move cancelled. It also stated that despite cancellations occurring, almost 2 in 5 of respondents who had their relocation plans adjusted or postponed intend to go ahead with their move. Around 39% of respondents stated that the pandemic has made them more likely to consider relocating internationally after travel and movement resumes.

Around 38% of respondents indicated that they wanted to embark on a move for a long-term stay, between 3 to 5 years, in comparison to 1 in 10 (8%) who opted for a shorter-term stay (less than a year). Around 25% of South Africans sought permanent relocation with no further relocations for the foreseeable future, while 19% wanted medium-term relocation (1 to 2 years). Why and where

Some of the factors for South Africans moving abroad were economic or job reasons (53%), better lifestyle (46%), education or training (26%), to experience new culture (17%) and a partner, love or to be with family (14%). The UK, US, Australia, Germany and Italy were top places people wanted to relocate to. John Henderson, Co-Founder of Seven Seas Worldwide, described relocation as a "life-changing decision".