Fedhasa applauds decision to retain Patricia De Lille as Minister of Tourism

The Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (Fedhasa) has applauded the reappointment of Patricia de Lille as Minister of Tourism. Fedhasa said they were impressed by De Lille's unwavering commitment to the tourism sector during the previous administration and that they were looking forward to continued collaboration to foster the industry's growth and recovery.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his Cabinet of ministers and deputy ministers for the Government of National Unity on Sunday night. De Lille of the Good party, will keep her role as Minister of Tourism, with Maggie Sotyu of the ANC appointed as deputy minister. "We are thrilled to see De Lille return to lead the Ministry of Tourism," said Rosemary Anderson, Chairperson of Fedhasa.

“Minister De Lille achieved so much in the short time she was in the position, and she will now be able to carry through what she started. “Her deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing the tourism industry, coupled with her proactive approach, has been instrumental in navigating the sector through difficult times. “We are confident that under her leadership, the tourism industry will continue to thrive and reach new heights."

De Lille made headlines in April after insisting that R35 million that was linked to irregular payments for services not rendered has been returned to the SA Tourism account from their US offices. In April, De Lille told the Government News Agency: “I was recently informed by SA Tourism that there had been a number of irregular payments and invoices noted, which do not meet the definition of compliant and valid or internal control verification standards”. “These irregular payments are completely shocking and it is unacceptable that officials entrusted with public funds continue to act with such contempt of public finance laws and regulations.

“We will not leave this matter unaccounted for. The internal audit report is being finalised and the matter has also been reported to the Auditor-General of South Africa to investigate,” De Lille said. New Deputy Minister Maggie Sotyu Sotyu was first elected to the National Assembly in the 1999 general election, where she represented the Free State constituency. Tourism Deputy Minister Maggie Sotyu. Picture: GCIS Since then she has served as Deputy Minister of Police from November 2010 to March 2017 and then as Deputy Minister of Arts and Culture from March 2017 to May 2019.