FEDHASA slams insurers for unacceptable delay tactics in paying claims

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

FEDHASA says that insurers’ refusal to settle Business Interruption insurance claims for losses incurred by the hospitality sector has left owners and operators of accommodation establishments and restaurants reeling. The delay in payments has further forced many businesses to retrench staff or close down. The organisation's statement comes after Santam appealed a decision by the Western Cape High Court requiring the insurer to pay full Business Interruption losses to the plaintiff, Ma-Afrika Hotels. Rosemary Anderson, FEDHASA chairperson, said the hospitality sector is unlikely to forget the mistreatment it has endured from the insurance industry, aside from a few exceptions. "It is precisely for this kind of event that we faithfully pay our expensive Business Interruption insurance extension premiums in the first place. When the pandemic hit, our members believed that these policy payouts would be the much-needed lifeline they had planned for, only to discover that their insurers walked away from their legal obligations. “In addition to failing to provide business interruption cover, insurers have subjected their hospitality customers to months of delay tactics, making them re-submit information repeatedly, some of it wholly unreasonable, only to revert with a blanket refusal to pay. And now this – legal certainty has been provided and yet they continue to delay," she said.

FEDHASA said the insurance sector failed in its duty to Treat Customers Fairly, contributing directly to further job losses in the sector that was worst hit by the pandemic.

“Covid has wreaked havoc in the hospitality industry, with hundreds of businesses and jobs lost. Although borders have been reopened and travel to South Africa and within South Africa is allowed, it would be naïve to believe that it’s back to business as usual for our hospitality businesses.

“As many of our source markets remain closed to international travel, and with UIF TERS ending on October 15, the payment of these claims would have had the ability to save jobs and livelihoods. We are acutely aware that if businesses are no longer in business their claim lapses," said Anderson.

According to Anderson, these delay tactics are unacceptable.

“FEDHASA urges insurers to do the right thing and stem the devastating losses the hospitality sector will still incur as it gets back on its feet, by paying what is rightfully due.”