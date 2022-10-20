Finally, some good news for travellers! Domestic flight prices set to drop in 2023

The talk of flight prices has been weighing heavy on travellers’ hearts. With tourism noticing significant growth, questions regarding airlines and flights were a matter of concern.

However, Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair, put our minds at ease. He stated on Thursday that he predicted local flight prices would drop to more familiar levels by February 2023. ‘’If you can delay your holiday, go in the last two weeks of January,’’ Gordon suggested.

Then you will be able to enjoy a less populated holiday, along with good flight prices. So, while things look a bit gloomy for now, there’s light at the end of the tunnel. “We expect that airfares will really normalize in late January to early February,” said Gordon.

“This will be a product of a natural lull in seasonal demand and, more significantly, an increase in the number of seats available in the market.” FlySafair has committed to adding at least six additional Boeing 737-800 aircraft to their present fleet of 25 aircraft by the end of April next year. The introduction of the new aircraft next year April will have a six additional Boeing 737-800 aircraft to their present fleet of 25 aircraft which will in return help with reduction of ticket prices because it which the shortage of seats currently being experienced on various domestic routes.

Gordon said that they have been doing their best to see where they can add capacity which takes hard work and strategic planning. ‘’Everything from staffing resources to route scheduling is taken into consideration so as to ensure the best levels of efficiency across our network and ultimately the long-term sustainability of the airline,” he said. “We’ve added a lot of capacity this year. To grow this fast has been a challenge, but the market still needs the additional capacity, so we’ve committed to upping the pace of expansion.”