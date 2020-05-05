First Group to optimise guest safety in post Covid-19 world

Covid-19 safe zone. That's what First Group Hotels and Resorts hope to create to provide guests with a cleaner, safer, germ-free holiday when travel is safe to do so again. The company is redefining its response to the coronavirus pandemic through a series of new industry standards of cleanliness. Shaun Lamont, Managing Director of First Group, said that the brand has revisited its health and safety measures and revolutionised new industry standards of cleanliness. Lamont said: "Cleanliness practices and protocols have been rewritten to ensure only the highest standards at our 25 properties. “This new ground-breaking protocol, called PristinePurposeCleaned (PPC), is designed to optimise guest safety from check-in to check-out. "Building on the Group’s already high standards of housekeeping and hygiene, PPC is a rigorous system that incorporates ground-breaking cleanliness routines and procedures designed to minimise risk. Focused on more than just disinfection, it provides a holistic approach designed to take care of guests and First Group employees," he said. Lamont said there will be the rollout of enhanced technologies including electrostatic sprayers with hospital-grade disinfectant to sanitise surfaces throughout the resort, as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Access to their properties will be strictly controlled with the use of various measures, including no-contact thermometers, disinfection spray tunnels and hand sanitation stations.

The company will also use ultraviolet light technology to further sanitisation of all rooms and public areas.

“The ground-breaking technology and protocols that we are introducing at our hotels and resorts are internationally tried and tested. Some of this comes at a hefty cost but for us, this is a non-negotiable investment into the continued health and safety of our guests and our employees,” said Lamont.

The implementation of the PristinePurposeCleaned initiative is synchronised to commence with the reopening of their high-demand resorts around SA and as determined by the proposed level of the government.

“Covid-19 has changed the way people will live and travel forever. Perfectly fluffed pillows and access to wifi will no longer top the charts on a travellers list of hotel requirements. Pristine Purposed Cleaned accommodation is critical as South African holidaymakers navigate the new travel and holiday norms,” added Lamont.