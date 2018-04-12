Hilton has signed a management agreement with the UA Hotel Company to open a 207 guestroom Hilton Garden Inn Umhlanga Arch in Umhlanga. The new hotel will be part of Umhlanga Arch, a significant mixed use development under construction in Umhlanga’s Ridgeside precinct.

The hotel will operate under its Hilton Garden Inn brand, a quality, upper mid scale brand – the perfect fit for Umhlanga Arch. Along with the hotel, the project will include offices, retail space and contemporary apartments across 45,000 square meters of development.

The 207 guestroom Hilton Garden Inn Umhlanga Arch will be situated within easy access to King Shaka International Airport, La Lucia Ridge, Durban and the Gateway Theatre of Shopping.

The hotel will offer its own business and fitness centres, outdoor pool and various food and beverage outlets, including a garden and lounge bar.

Africa is home to nearly 90 Hilton hotels trading and under development across five brands, including Hilton Garden Inn. The brand has proven successful across the region with more than 150 hotels across Europe, Middle East and Africa.