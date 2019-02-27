Comair’s first Boeing 737 MAX 8 has taken to the skies from Seattle en route to its home base in Johannesburg. Pic: Supplied

The aircraft, which is the first of eight MAX 8s to be delivered between now and 2022, and will operate in the livery of British Airways, which Comair operates in Southern Africa under licence. Comair’s first Boeing 737 MAX 8 has taken to the skies from the manufacturer’s factory in Seattle en route to its home base in Johannesburg, to join the airline’s British Airways fleet.

The 737 MAX range is the latest incarnation of the most popular jet aircraft ever. It is equipped with the latest technology to improve the customer experience, range, flexibility and fuel efficiency and deliver unmatched reliability.

Technical specifications 737 MAX 8

Seats (2 class) 174

Range (km) 6,570

Length 39.52m

Wingspan 35.9m

As part of its fleet renewal strategy, Comair ordered eight of these aircraft, with next arriving in March and the last one due for delivery in 2022. It is the first airline in Southern Africa to acquire the 737 MAX 8 and t he new aircraft will replace its remaining Boeing 737-400s.

The fleet renewal strategy has been delivering results since it began in 2001 and the airline now uses 55% less fuel per passenger.

Comair’s two airline brands, British Airways – which it operates under licence – and kulula.com, fly to 11 destinations in South and Southern Africa and the Indian Ocean.





João Miguel Santos, Managing Director of Sub-Saharan Africa, for Boeing International and Director of International Sales for Boeing Commercial Airplanes in Africa, says:

“Africa’s jetliner fleet is forecast to more than double in the next 20 years as the continent’s major economies grasp the value of aviation in boosting trade, tourism and commerce both within Africa and between Africa and the rest of the world.Three-quarters of the growth will be single-aisle aircraft, showing the 737 range’s ongoing popularity and its role in not only airlines’ success, but commercial aviation in socio-economic development.”







