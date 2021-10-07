Flight attendant praised for her selflessness after coming to rescue of passenger with crying baby

An unnamed Ethiopian Airlines flight attendant has been praised for her efforts to calm a crying baby on a flight from Dubai to Mombasa. The flight attendant, who left her 10-month-old baby at home to work a late shift, told passenger Maliha Omar that her mother's instinct kicked in when a baby was crying during the flight.

Omar, who praised the flight attendant on LinkedIn, recollected the experience. "I was on an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Dubai to Mombasa and their was a mom travelling in the same flight with three kids. Her youngest a baby, was crying non stop. You could see the mother struggling trying to calm the baby but in vain," she said in her post. (sic) The baby cried for around 15 minutes.

"Suddenly, the baby stopped crying," she recollected. "When I looked I could see the air hostess pictured below carrying the baby and putting him to sleep. "The air hostess cuddled the baby for sometime and made sure he was asleep before giving him back to the mother." (sic) Not wanting to miss an opportunity to praise the flight attendant, Omar congratulated her on her kind gesture.

"She then told me how she left her 10 months old baby at home with her husband while she worked that night. She remembered her baby and could not listen to the baby crying in the flight without trying to do something. This is a mother's instinct, kind, loving and caring. "To the working mother, you are doing a great job and like the air hostess on the flight that day, you are a true hero!" she added. (sic) Commenting on the post, LinkedIn user MaryAnn Mutinta Chikwanda shared a similar touching story.