Next time you decide to use the plane’s bathroom, make sure that no cameras are filming your every move.
A flight attendant named Renee Steinaker has sued Southwest Airlines, claiming that two of the pilots recorded live footage of the plane's bathroom.
According to Insider, Steinaker reported the incident to the airline, but the pilots in question continued to fly. The incident happened on February 27, 2017.
She alleged in court papers that she was working on Flight 1088 between Pittsburgh and Phoenix when she was asked to enter the cockpit.
One of the pilots had to use the bathroom, and according to the airline’s policy, two people needed to be in the cockpit throughout the flight.