Flight attendant takes on airline over 'live footage of the plane's bathroom'









Flight attendant Renee Steinaker has sued Southwest Airlines, claiming two of the pilots recorded live footage of the plane's bathroom. Picture: Pixabay Next time you decide to use the plane’s bathroom, make sure that no cameras are filming your every move. A flight attendant named Renee Steinaker has sued Southwest Airlines, claiming that two of the pilots recorded live footage of the plane's bathroom. According to Insider, Steinaker reported the incident to the airline, but the pilots in question continued to fly. The incident happened on February 27, 2017. She alleged in court papers that she was working on Flight 1088 between Pittsburgh and Phoenix when she was asked to enter the cockpit. One of the pilots had to use the bathroom, and according to the airline’s policy, two people needed to be in the cockpit throughout the flight.

While inside, she allegedly noticed an iPad mounted on the plane's windshield, which displayed live footage of the plane's bathroom. She had seen the pilot enter.

Insider reveals that Steinaker described the co-pilot in the cockpit as"panicked" and informed her that the “footage was a new top-secret security measure”.

The lawsuits adds that Steinaker, who was suspicious, captured a photo of the display for what we believe would be future evidence.

Court papers reveal that Steinaker and her husband, who is also a flight attendant, feel like they are being stalked and have been monitored by managers in a "threatening and bizarre manner".

The airline, according to the Arizona Republic, claims that there was no camera in the bathroom.

The airline will defend the lawsuit. The case is ongoing.

Sources: Insider and Arizona Republic.