Flight Centre ’committed’ to getting their stranded Emirates customers home

Following the announcement that Emirates will be temporarily suspending flights to and from South Africa from January 15-28, Flight Centre has reassured their stranded Emirates customers that they will get them home. Emirates made the unexpected announcement earlier this week that they would be suspending all their flights with no re-accommodation policies in place for travellers. “Customers holding tickets with final destinations in South Africa from January 16 to January 28 will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin. Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused,” Emirates said. This is unfortunately a reality of the world we live in, said Andrew Stark, Flight Centre Travel group managing director, Middle East and Africa. “Travel has become incredibly fluid and situations can change at a moment’s notice. Travel companies need to adapt quickly with flexibility and empathy.”

The group said that it is committed to getting all their stranded passengers home safely over the next two weeks.

“Our commitment is to always ensure that we look after our customers. After all, that is why they book with us – for the peace of mind that should the unforeseen happen, we have their back.

“The value of booking with a reputable and reliable travel company such as FCTG, encompassing our corporate and leisure customers across Flight Centre, Corporate Traveller and FCM, has never been more vital,” added Stark.

Flight Centre experts will be making contact with their affected Emirates customers, and customers can also contact the Customer Experience team on 087 740 5080.