Now travellers can book and manage their trips in one place. Picture: Pexels.

Plan, book and manage your travel in one place – that’s the power that Flight Centre Travel Group’s new travel app will offer South African consumers. To access the new Flight Centre App, users will need to create an account.

Available for download on both Android and iOS phones, the new Flight Centre Travel App will help travellers book local and international flights. The app also helps travellers to plan a holiday and provides useful tools that will enhance travel during a trip, including a built-in navigation system and an activities exploration feature.

Flight Centre Travel Group Middle East and Africa Managing Director, Andrew Stark, said they were excited about the new app.

“We’ve seen how travel has gone mobile with the widespread use of smartphones in the South African market. Our customers turn to their mobile phones for their travel inspiration. They use their mobiles to manage their trip, by checking-in online or sourcing directions.

“Mobile is our largest source of traffic to our website currently, contributing 55% of all visits. This mobile traffic is up over 5% from the previous year, so introducing a Flight Centre App answers the obvious need among our customers to engage with us through mobile platforms,” he said.

For the launch of the platform, Flight Centre will be running a competition for new registrants who stand a chance to win a R20,000 travel voucher, redeemable at any Flight Centre store.

Currently, the new Flight Centre App features a flight search and book facility where travellers can search for, browse and book local and international flights. Other key features include my trips (keeping track of your travels), quote request, discover, activities and deals.

General Manager Retail Flight Centre Travel Group, Michelle Bergset, said the new Flight Centre App is a step in that direction, with customers now able to connect with Flight Centre through the website, the app and in person.

“Our role as travel experts is to engage with us on the platform of their choice and empower our customers to travel their best way.

“We would encourage travellers who have a more complex flight booking to speak to one of our 600 travel experts countrywide so we can give you the personal attention you need,” said Bergset.



