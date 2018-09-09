Pic: Whitecliffs

Travellers holding out for a better deal because of the continually fluctuating rand exchange rate will be guaranteed to get the best price for their flight with the launch of Flight Centre’s exclusive ‘Price Drop Protection’™ no matter when they book. “Contrary to popular belief, there’s no such thing as a special time of day, or day of the week to ensure you get the best price for a flight," says Andrew Stark, Managing Director Middle East and Africa Flight Centre Travel Group. "However, Flight Centre’s bold new ‘Price Drop Protection’™ for flights booked online guarantees you will, no matter when you book and no matter what the rand is doing.”

“If the price of the ticket booked online drops before the departure date or the traveller finds a cheaper fare, Flight Centre will give the difference back in a travel voucher, valid for 12 months to be used on their next flight. So, travellers know it’s safe to book without holding out for a better exchange rate.”

‘Price Drop Protection’™ only applies to airfares purchased online using the Flight Centre South Africa website and App, adds Stark. “It does not apply to accommodation, other travel, or to holiday packages.”

Applying for ‘Price Drop Protection’™ is very simple. If you find a cheaper fare before your departure date, simply send the written advertised fare through to Flight Centre’s online team. This should include all taxes services fees, etc.

“At a time when the economy is under severe pressure and the rand exchange rate continues to experience extreme fluctuations, our ‘Price Drop Protection’™, exclusive to Flight Centre, guarantees customers the best possible price for a flight so they can book with peace of mind and know that they’re getting the best deal.

“We understand the challenges that South Africans face with the rand being under pressure and our new initiative protects travellers against this when it comes to getting the best possible price for their flight,” concludes Stark.

For more information about Flight Centre, visit http://www.flightcentre.co.za/.



