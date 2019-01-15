The Flight Centre Travel Group’s annual Travel Expo, now in its ninth year, is a calendar highlight for travellers who want to snap-up incredible travel deals

South Africa’s largest travel, experiences and lifestyle event returns to the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg on 9-10 February 2019. The Flight Centre Travel Group’s annual Travel Expo, now in its ninth year, is a calendar highlight for travellers who want to snap-up incredible travel deals, and for travel suppliers to showcase what they’ve got to offer for the coming year.

“If you didn’t have a December break, have the post-holiday blues or want to be an early bird and save on your 2019 holidays, the Travel Expo is the perfect time to plan and book your travel,” says Andrew Stark, Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG) Managing Director, Middle East and Africa. “Save the date and book your ticket now, as you don’t want to miss out on the exclusive travel deals and prizes on offer.”

According to Stark, 2018 was a record year for the Travel Expo, with more than 22 000 visitors, 150 travel exhibitors and R750 000 worth of giveaways.

“Flight Centre is the only travel company in South Africa to stage a show of this kind. As the biggest travel show in the country, the Travel Expo encourages and promotes travel both within South Africa and abroad, giving South Africans access to more than 200 of the country’s best travel wholesalers and suppliers,” says Stark. “The show promises to be a worthwhile family outing, with loads of new enhancements and inspiring travel ideas for 2019 and beyond,” concludes Stark.

Tickets for the event are already on sale at R50 per adult. Entry is free for children under 18 years of age

Buy tickets online now at www.travelexpo.co.za or register as an exhibitor here: https://www.travelexpo.co.za/#tickets