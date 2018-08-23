Oz Desai, Director Corporate Traveller

Flight Centre Travel Group Corporate (Pty) Ltd – comprising Corporate Traveller, Flight Centre Business Travel and Stage and Screen – has made an impressive jump from Level 4 to Level 1 BEE rating in just under one year. “As an Australian-listed company, this is a huge milestone that will allow the Flight Centre Group to be extremely competitive in the market. We can now offer clients the advantage of working with the most experienced travel team while at the same time reaping the procurement benefits of working with a Level 1 BEE supplier,” says Oz Desai, Director Corporate Traveller.

“There are no secrets. The only way to achieve Level 1 BEE compliance is by focussing on empowerment in all its different facets. As a group, we believe in the BEE vision and transformation goals, and we are committed to empowering our staff at FCTG Corporate through broad-based initiatives.”

To achieve transformation, FCTG Corporate created a broad-based black economic empowerment plan and set up an AICC female trust. The trust affords female staff from AICC backgrounds who have worked for FCTG for a minimum of 12 months the opportunity to earn annual dividends on the trust's shares.

“I am proud to announce that after a strong year for the Corporate Brands we have paid R645,000 worth of dividends to the 215 eligible female employees,” says Desai. “This aligns with our overall company philosophy of ‘our people’ and also our strategy to broadly impact our people's prosperity.”



