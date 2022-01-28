Flight Centre Travel Group prioritises sustainability in 2022

The Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG) recently announced its commitment to ramp up its sustainability and corporate responsibility efforts in 2022.

With the trend of travel sustainability heating up, popular companies are leading the way.

FCTG managing director for South Africa Euan McNeil said: “Sustainability is an area that is extremely important to our company, our people and our leisure and corporate customers.

While we have always had a strong commitment to operating sustainability, as evidenced by the vast array of programmes and initiatives that are deeply embedded within our organisational culture, we are committed to enhancing our record in the future,” said McNeil.

Newly appointed Australian-based Michelle Degenhardt will head up sustainability projects at Flight Centre Travel Group. Picture: Supplied

Based in FCTG’s global head office in Brisbane, Australia, Michelle, who has worked on a number of sustainability-related issues and areas, including the Responsible Travel charter and recycling and waste reduction programme, will collaborate with the group’s stakeholders to further develop and oversee the execution of strategies to deliver on environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives.

Alongside Flight Centre Travel Group’s sustainability commitments and initiatives, the company’s corporate travel division has made sustainability a core pillar of its customer offerings, with booking platforms and offerings that have been designed to inform and help clients make decisions around environmental travel options.