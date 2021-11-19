Flight Centre’s new MD ready for 'exciting new era of growth'

It's a new era for the Flight Centre Travel Group. The company announced that Euan McNeil would be taking over the reins from Andrew Stark as managing director for South Africa. Stark, who has been appointed to the newly created role of global managing director for the flagship Flight Centre leisure brand, will relocate from South Africa to Brisbane, overseeing the Flight Centre brand in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, the United Kingdom and Canada.

McNeil, 36, has worked alongside Stark for the past six years as a senior executive and the group’s chief financial officer for the Middle East and Africa. He also worked as the general manager for FCM South Africa, one of Flight Centre's corporate brands, where he “tripled the volume of business for FCM over his three-year tenure at the helm.” McNeil said he was thrilled to continue Stark's legacy.