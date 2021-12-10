Flight Centre's open letter to Cyril Ramaphosa: ’South Africans need certainty, Mr President’

In his letter, he pleads with Ramaphosa to provide certainty that inter-provincial borders will remain open and that South Africans can travel around the country for leisure.

"As we wind down for the annual festive season break, South Africans are once again bracing themselves for another Covid wave; this time fuelled by Omicron, the second variant of concern identified by our excellent scientific community," his letter states.

"We have been here before. December 2020 brought with it beach bans, stricter curfews and alcohol bans. Six months later, during our third wave largely driven by the Delta variant, leisure travel to and from Gauteng was prohibited.

"Over the past 20 months of navigating the catastrophic impacts of Covid-19, the tourism and travel industry has suffered the collateral damage of these regulations aimed at stemming the spread of Covid-19," he wrote.