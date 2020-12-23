Flight delayed during curfew hours? TBCSA clarifies curfew rules for air travellers

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the extension of the national curfew due to the rising numbers of Covid-19 infections throughout the country last week, many airlines were alarmed.

The new curfew, which is 11pm to 4am saw domestic airlines cancelling later flights to accommodate the curfew times communicated during the president’s address.

CEO of The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa said they had seen an increase in flight cancellations as passengers feared being on the road during the curfew hours.

"We spoke to the Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane and industry stakeholders to come to a conclusion that would not affect domestic flights. An agreement was reached for all travellers using flights to be allowed to be on the road during curfew times if their flight was delayed or if the flight arrives closer or later than curfew time. All they have to do is produce their boarding pass as a proof should they be stopped by the police while completing their journey,” he said.

The tourism industry relies on both domestic and international tourists to boost the sector’s revenue and the country’s economy, especially during the pandemic. Due to the effects of the Covid-19 this year, experts have forecast South Africa to record its lowest GDP growth in 90 years as the economy’s decline is predicted to be 7.2 percent.