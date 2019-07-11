Now video footage has shown how the men were shouting and chanting on the flight, which had to be delayed. Picture: YouTube.com

The Daily Mail has released video footage taken by fellow passengers on the three-hour Ryanair flight from hell. Cabin crew were forced to call in the police after they struggled to control a group of drunk men. The plane was en-route from Manchester to Croatia.

According to the British tabloid, Several were arrested when the plane landed at its destination in Zadar.



Aneta Zukow, 24, and boyfriend, Piotr Nesan, 32, filmed the mayhem on their way to Croatia for a two-week break. Zukow said the flight was the "worst of her life" and "like being in a jungle with wild animals".

A Ryanair spokesperson said: "The crew of this flight from Manchester to Zadar requested police assistance upon arrival after a number of passengers became disruptive. The aircraft landed normally and police removed the individuals. This is now a matter for local police."