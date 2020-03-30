Flights take off over the globe, but SA abides by lockdown rules

South Africa is on day 4 of its lockdown that started on March 26. With the lockdown, many airlines have suspended flights until further notice.

According to Flightradar24’s real-time flight tracking website, South Africa is abiding by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lockdown rules and travel bans for South Africans.

Flightradar24 is a global flight tracking service that provides you with real-time information about thousands of aircraft around the world.

Flightradar24, on its website, states that it tracks 180 000+ flights, from 1 200+ airlines, flying to or from 4 000+ airports around the world in real-time. South Africa may not have flights travelling to and from the country, but it’s travel as usual for other African destinations.

The map shows there were flights in the vicinity of Angola, Mozambique, Tanzania, Malawi and Kenya. Overall, it seems there were fewer flights in Africa compared to other parts of the globe like Asia and Europe.